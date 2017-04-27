Gwapong model sa viral tv ad kinontrata ng GMA 7, isasabong sa 4 na Kapuso hunk By Jun Nardo Bandera

ITINALI na ng GMA Artist Center ang isa sa male leads ng nag-viral na food chain TV commercial, si Matthias Rhoads. Pumirma na siya ng kontrata nu’ng isang araw kasama ang kanyang co-managers na sina Chinie Go at Rex Belarmino ng Prima Stella Management. “Maraming, maraming salamat. Masaya ako!” komento ni Matthias. Sa Instagram account niya, nakalagay na isa siyang actor, model, multi-media designer at blogger. Nakalabas na rin siya sa reality fashion show na The Fiercest of Them All ng GMA News TV. Bahagi rin siya ng boyband na All4SPAM. Base sa ilan niyang photos sa IG, kalaway-laway rin ang kanyang katawan. Eh, isa siya sa apat na baguhang isasabong sa Kapuso leading men na sina Ken Chan, Jak Roberto, Addy Raj at Ivan Dorschner sa Meant To Be, kaya may tulog din sila, huh! Sure rin kami na mas dadami pa ang fans na bading ni Matthias kapag nagsimula na siyang lumabas sa teleserye at iba pang shows ng GMA 7. Sa isang banda, ‘yung isa namang model ng nasabing food chain sa episode na “Crush”, na si Enrico Cuenca, sasabak na rin sa aktingan. Magsasama sila ng co-star niya sa TV ad na si Ash Ortega sa upcoming series ng Kapuso Primetime Queen na si Marian Rivera na The Good Teacher.

