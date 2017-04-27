Napasok na ng Abu Sayyaf ang PNP By Ramon Tulfo Bandera

NAPASOK na ng grupong Abu Sayyaf ang Philippine National Police (PNP), at maaaring ang Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). Gaano kalaking impormasyon ang naibigay ni Supt. Ma. Cristina Nobleza sa Abu Sayyaf bilang dating intelligence officer ng PNP ay hindi malaman, pero maaaring napakalaki. Ang nobyo ni Nobleza ay isang miyembro Abu Sayyaf na nahuli na kasama niya sa Bohol. Mukhang natutulog sa pansitan ang PNP counter-intelligence unit sa pag-detect ng mga traydor sa hanay ng mga pulis. Maraming armas, bala at granada sa mga kamay ng mga bandidong Moro at rebeldeng NPA ay pag-aari ng PNP at AFP. Ilan sa mga ito ay nasamsam sa mga patay na sundalo at pulis na naambush at mga na-raid na police stations. Pero ang karamihan ay ibinenta ng mga sundalo at pulis. Sa madaling salita, maraming traydor sa hanay ng AFP at PNP. Sa giyera, pinahaharap sa firing squad ang mga traydor. Kailangan din sigurong gawin yan sa mga pulis o sundalo na nakikipagsabwatan sa mga rebelde kahit na walang giyera. Si Nobleza ay hindi ordinaryong pulis. Siya’y isang superintendent na ang equivalent rank sa Army ay lieutenant colonel. Sa Army, ang isang lieutenant colonel ay humahawak ng battalion. Kung nakumbinsi ng Abu Sayyaf ang isang mataas na opisyal ng PNP na sumali sa kanila, ano pa kaya yung mga maliliit na ranggong pulis o sundalo? Kailangang magkaroon ng thorough background and loyalty check sa hanay ng pulisya at militar. Kung may delicadeza itong si Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, PNP chief, dapat ay magbitiw na siya. Makailang ulit na niyang ipinahiya si Pangulong Digong. Ang unang pagpapahiya niya sa kanyang commander in chief ay noong mapatay ng kanyang mga tauhang pulis ang isang kinidnap na Koreano na si Jee Ick Joo mismo sa loob ng Camp Crame. At ngayon, ito na naman ang iskandalong ginawa ni Nobleza. Kung sa ibang bansa, nagpakamatay na sana si Dela Rosa.

