Mayamang negosyante tiklop kay Pia, napilitang mag-sorry By Ambet Nabus Bandera

SA kabilang banda, nakakatulong din ang minsang hindi pagpatol sa mga isyu sa social media. Nang dedmahin ni Pia Wurtzbach ang litanya ng mayamang negosyante sa “Brunei sojourn” issue na kinasangkutan ng beauty queen kamakailan, kusa rin itong humupa at bigla sigurong na-realize ng negosyanteng kaaway ni Pia na siya rin ang magiging kawawa sa huli. Bilang tagapagdala pala siya ng mga artista at mga beauty queen sa Brunei, siya talaga ang maaapektuhan at ang kanyang mga negosyo mereseng sabihin pang nakakakuha siya ng libreng publicity. Pinanindigan lang ni Pia ang pagiging Miss Universe niya na marunong pumili ng laban at isyung papatulan. Kahanga-hanga rin ang management outfit niya under Jonas Gaffud dahil mas pinagagana nila ang kanilang isip kesa sa emosyon. Kaya ang ending, si mayamang negosyante rin ang sumuko at humingi ng dispensa. Ni hindi nga namin matandaan ang name niya. Ha-hahahaha!

