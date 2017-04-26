Pagtatayo ng iba pang photobomber haharangin

Isinusulong sa Kongreso ang panukala upang hindi na maulit ang pagkakaroon ng photo bomber sa mga national heritage sites gaya ng nangyari sa monumento ni Jose Rizal sa Maynila.

Ayon kay House deputy speaker Pia Cayetano, isa sa mga humarang sa pagpapatuloy ng pagtatayo sa Torre de Manila building, pag-aaralan niya ang desisyon ng Korte Suprema sa pagpayag nito na maipagpatuloy ang konstruksyon.

“I would like to read the full text of the decision before I make any further comments,” ani Cayetano. “But for now, I will work on finalizing a draft bill that ensures full protection of our national heritage sites to include not just their physical integrity but also their visual corridors, so that this does not happen again. It’s not ‘Consumatum est!’ yet for this advocacy.”

Sinabi ni Cayetano na makasisira ang Torre de Manila na agaw eksena sa monumento ni Rizal.

“With the Supreme Court’s recent decision, it looks like the so-called ‘Pambansang Photobomber’ will forever cast a long and dark shadow over the Rizal Monument,” saad ng lady solon. “This brings much sadness to me and heritage advocates because it degrades the sacredness of the Rizal Monument.”

Bagamat natalo sa desisyon, hindi umano nagsisisi si Cayetano sa kanyang desisyon na labanan ang pagtatayo ng naturang gusali.

“After being the centerpiece of the historic Luneta landscape for more than a century, the shrine built in honor of our national hero will now have to share the iconic skyline of Rizal Park with a towering condominium,” anito. “I do not regret fighting for this, though. It is a fight that has brought to the consciousness of our people the importance of protecting and preserving our cultural heritage and historical landmarks. And I remain hopeful that this will make people and government officials more vigilant and responsible when it comes to preserving these sites.”