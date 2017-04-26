Ilang lugar sa QC at Valenzuela City mawawalan ng tubig simula mamayang gabi Bandera

MAWAWALAN ng tubig ang ilang lugar sa Quezon City at Valenzuela City simula mamayang alas-10 ng gabi na tatagal hanggang bukas ng alas-4 ng hapon, ayon sa Maynilad.

“Magsasagawa ang Maynilad ng pipe network upgrade sa Quezon City upang patuloy na mapabuti ang serbisyo patubig sa West Zone. Dahil dito, makakaranas ng pansamantalang paghina hanggang pagkawala ng suplay ng tubig simula ika-26 ng Abril 2017 (10 PM) hanggang ika-27 ng Abril 2017 (4 PM) sa mga sumusunod na lugar sa Quezon City at Valenzuela,” sabi ng Maynilad sa isang kalatas.

Kabilang sa mga apektadong lugar ay ang mga sumusunod:

Quezon City:

Bagbag

Batasan Hills

Commonwealth

Fairview

Gulod

Holy Spirit

Nagkaisang Nayon

San Bartolome

Santa Lucia

Sauyo

Talipapa Valenzuela City:

Ugong

“Maaaring magkaroon ng delay sa panunumbalik ng water supply, depende sa elevation ng lugar, layo ng lugar mula sa mga pumping station, o dami ng gumagamit tubig ng tubig (volume withdrawal mula sa distribution system),” ayon pa sa Maynilad.

