Ina ng death convicts na OFW nagmakaawa kay Duterte Bandera

UMAPELA ang ina ni Mary Jane Veloso kay Pangulong Duterte na iapela ang kaso ng kanyang anak sa pagbisita ni Indonesian President Joko Widodo sa bansa bukas.

Pinangunahan ni Celia Veloso, ina ni Mary Jane, ang mga kamag-anak sa pagpunta sa Malacanang.

Kasama rin ni Veloso sina Alicia Dalquez at Editha Dacanay, na ang mga anak ay nasa death row rin sa Middle East.

Nakakulong ang anak na babae ni Dalquez na si Jennifer sa United Arab Emirates at nasintensiyahan ng parusang kamatayan matapos mapatay ang isang Emirati police na nagtangkang gumahasa sa kanya.

Samantala, nakakulong naman ang anak na babae ni Dacanay sa Saudi Arabia dahil umano sa pagpatay sa kanyang employer.

Sinamahan ang mga pamilya sa Malacanang ng labor group Migrante ganap na alas-11 ng umaga para makapagpulong sa mga opisyal mula sa Office of the President.

