Bagyong Dante pumasok na

Pumasok na sa Philippine Area of Responsibility ang bagyong Dante. Ayon sa Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration lumakas din ang bagyo pero hindi ito inaasahang daraan sa kalupaan. Kahapon ang bagyo ay nasa layong 1,170 kilometro sa silangan ng Virac, Catanduanes. May hangin itong umaabot sa 65 kilometro bawat oras at pabugsong 80 kilometro bawat oras. Umuusad ito ng 11 kilometro pahilagang kanluran. Ngayon ang bagyo ay inaasahang nasa layong 1,165 kilometro sa silangan ng Casiguran, Aurora at sa Biyernes 1,445 kilometers sa silangan ng Aparri, Cagayan. Sa Biyernes din inaasahang lalabas ng PAR ang bagyo kung hindi magbabago ang tinatahak nitong direksyon.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.