3 Palaro record sa swimming, isa sa javelin binasag By Angelito Oredo Bandera

SAN JOSE de Buenavista, Antique — Tatlong bagong record ang agad binura ng powerhouse National Capital Region sa qualifying round pa lamang ng swimming competitions dito sa 2017 Palarong Pambansa sa Binirayan Sports Complex. Itinala ng 15-anyos na si Jerald Jacinto ng NCR ang unang record sa swimming sa tiyempong 1:00.18 sa heat ng secondary boys 13-17 100-meter backstroke upang tabunan ang dating record ni Johansen Aguilar ng NCR na 1:00.79 na naitala noong 2009 Tacloban Palaro. Sumunod na gumawa ng record si Nicole Meah Pamintuan sa secondary girls 13-17 100m backstroke sa bilis na 1:07.12 upang tabunan ang dating record ni Catherine Bondad ng NCR na 1:07.47 noong 2013 Dumaguete Palaro. Ikatlong nagtala ng swimming record ang grupo nina Jerald Jacinto, Drew Magbag, Andrei Pogiongko at Ianiko Limfilipino sa secondary boys 13-17 200m medley relay na naorasan ng 1:54.08 para burahin ang record noong 2008 Puerto Princesa Palawan Palaro na 1:54.57 ng koponang taga-NCR din. Hindi naman napigilan ang 16-anyos na si Sylvian Faith Abunda ng Region 10 na itala nito ang ikalawang bagong record sa athletics sa pagwawagi sa secondary girls javelin throw. Inihagis ng incoming Grade 11 sa Lantapan National High School, Bukidnon na si Abunda ang may bigat na 600 gramo na spear sa layong 42.85 metro upang tabunan ang dating record ng back-to-back Palaro gold medalist na si Efrelyn Democer ng

NMRAA na 42.34 metro noong 2015 sa Tagum City, Davao Del Norte. Samantala’y nakisalo sa mga multi-medallist si Janella Dihnieze Rendon ng Region V matapos magwagi ng dalawang ginto sa Anyo Individual Single Weapon at Individual Double Weapon sa Arnis.sa pagpapatuloy dito ng 2017 Palarong Pambansa sa Patnongon Municipal School. Nagtipon si Rendon ng kabuuang 67.00/47.75 sa single weapon at 67.50 sa double weapon upang makisalo sa mga gymnast na sina Karl Edriel Yulo ng NCR, Daniella Reggie Dela Pisa ng Region VII at Divina Sembrano ng NCR bilang mga unang multi-gold medallist ng Palaro. Habang isinusulat ang balitang ito ay nangunguna ang NCR na humakot ng kabuuang 20 ginto, 14 na pilak at 7 tanso kasunod ang Western Visayas na may 5 ginto, 4 pilak at 3 tanso. —Angelito Oredo

