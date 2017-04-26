Jake umamin na: May bromance talaga kami ni Gerald!

BILIB na bilib si Jake Cuenca sa ipinakitang passion ni Gerald Anderson while they were taping for Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin.

“Gerald brings out the best in me. When he goes to the set he’s gonna give out his 100%. Sa lahat ng tagumpay namin we’ve always been supportive of each other. Kaya nga may bromance kaming dalawa, eh. No, no,” chika ni Jake who plays a triathlete na makakaribal ni Gerald kay Kim Chiu.

“Pero sabi ko rin nga ‘yung difference nito at nu’ng iba (naming soap opera in the past), it extends kasi aside from acting, we’re also doing triathlon talaga. There’s no way you just can act it out.

“My God, ang hirap iarte nu’n. So the way to do it is to really do it and Gerald is really good in triathlon and he really pushes me to be faster, to be stronger,” dagdag pa ng aktor.