Jake umamin na: May bromance talaga kami ni Gerald!

BILIB na bilib si Jake Cuenca sa ipinakitang passion ni Gerald Anderson while they were taping for Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin.
“Gerald brings out the best in me. When he goes to the set he’s gonna give out his 100%. Sa lahat ng tagumpay namin we’ve always been supportive of each other. Kaya nga may bromance kaming dalawa, eh. No, no,” chika ni Jake who plays a triathlete na makakaribal ni Gerald kay Kim Chiu.
“Pero sabi ko rin nga ‘yung difference nito at nu’ng iba (naming soap opera in the past), it extends kasi aside from acting, we’re also doing triathlon talaga. There’s no way you just can act it out.
“My God, ang hirap iarte nu’n. So the way to do it is to really do it and Gerald is really good in triathlon and he really pushes me to be faster, to be stronger,” dagdag pa ng aktor.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94