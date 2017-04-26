Marian wagi ang negosyo, todo pasalamat kay Dingdong

IDINAAN ni Marian Rivera sa kanyang Instagram account kahapon ang lubos na pasasalamat sa asawang si Dingdong Dantes dahil natupad ang pangarap niyang magkaroon ng flower shop.

Matapos kasing mag-soft opening ng kanyang Flora Vida by Marian at tumanggap ng orders, almost sold out na ang mga una niyang inilabas na floral arrangement.

“I humbly thank you for the prayers, encouragement, patience, understanding and support to fulfill my dream of owning a flower shop.

“Salamat sa inspirasyon na nakukuha ko sa mga nakapaligid at naniniwala sa akin. Thank you to my husband for helping me make this dream business of mine a reality. I love you Mahal”.

Ang available arrangements na bulaklak ay nakalagay sa square vases. Mag-email lang sa FloraVidaByMarian@ gmail.com.