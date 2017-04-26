Short film ng Pinoy director lalaban sa 2017 Cannes filmfest

LUTANG pa rin ang isipan ng director na si Carlo Francisco Manatad nang ipa-interview siya ni Atty. Joji Alonso sa ilang press kahapon. Si Carlo kasi ang gumawa ng short film na “Jodilerks dela Cruz, Employee of the Month” na isa 10 entries na napili in competition sa International Critics Week section ng Cannes Film Festival sa May 18-26, 2017.
Ang nagawa niyang shorts films gaya ng “Junilyn”, “Sandra”, “Fatima Marie Torres And The Invasion of Space Shuttle Pinas 25″ ay na-screen sa maraming international filmfests tulad ng sa Cannes, Locarno, Clemont-Ferrand, Uppsala, Winterthur at Busan.
Isa rin siyang award-winning editor ng ilang Chito Roño films gaya ng “Badil”, “Feng Shui”, “Pamilya Ordinaryo”, “I’m Drunk I Love You” at marami pang iba.
Ginagawa ni Carlo ngayon ang first full length film na “A Wrong Season (Diri Maupay na Panahon)” tungkol sa bagyong Yolanda na sumira ng hometown niyang Tacloban.
Out of 1,700 films, 10 ang kinuhang ipalalabas. “But we were the only Asian film for that competition. Kiniling ako nang mapili. Parang hindi talaga ako makapaniwala,” saad ni Carlo.
Magiging automatic na magiging bahagi ng film lab ang movie niya sa Cannes. Tutulungan sila at iwo-workshop para sa paggawa ng kanyang full length film.
“Very competitive ‘yung pagpasok sa lab pero pag nakapasok ka roon, ang laki ng tulong,” rason ng director.
Bida sa kanyang short film sina Angeli Bayani at Ross Pesigan. Mula ito sa Plan C, AAND at Quantum Films.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94