Claudine lumobo uli ang katawan kaya wala na namang trabaho sa showbiz By Cristy Fermin Bandera

MAY mga kaibigan kaming nakakita kay Claudine Barretto sa isang kilalang grocery store. Kasama ng aktres sa kanyang pag-iikot ang mga anak nila ni Raymart Santiago. “Maganda pa rin si Claudine, ang tunay na ganda talaga, hindi naitatago. Pero may problema siya. It must be the reason kung bakit hindi pa siya napapanood ngayon sa movie or sa TV,” banggit ng isa naming kaibigan. Malaki pa rin daw ang katawan ni Claudine. Sa madaling salita, mataba ang aktres, kailangan muna niyang magpaliit nang husto para hindi siya maging katawa-tawa sa harap ng mga camera. “Ang braso niya, malalaki. Ang hips niya, sobrang laki rin. Ang mga hita niya, e, nagmumura. Di ba, nag-diet na siya dati? Naglabas pa nga siya ng mga pictures nu’n na payat na siya, di ba? “Pero ang laki-laki pa rin niya. Maganda siya, totoo ‘yun, pero ang body niya, parang kalahati lang ng katawan niya ang bulto ni Gretchen. “Sayang, ang dami-dami nang lumalampas na projects sa kanya. Mag-diet na sana siya nang husto para makabalik na siya,” sabi pa ng aming kausap. At may hirit pa ang kasama nito, “Paano naman siya papayat, e, puro pampataba ang mga laman ng cart niya? Grabe, puro carbo, kaya mahihirapan nga siya pumayat!”

