Dingdong makikipaglaban na rin kontra climate change

NAGSANIB-PWERSA ang YesPinoy Foundation Inc., National Youth Commission (NYC) at ang Climate Change Commission (CCC) para sa napapanahong #NowPH o Not On Our Watch Philippines campaign, the country’s youth in climate action movement.

Ito’y kasabay din ng pagiging Party ng bansa sa Paris Agreement at sa nakaraang Earth Day. Launched in 2015, the #NowPH gathered 3.6 million Filipino signatures in support of the adoption of the Paris Agreement during the 21st Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Ito rin ang naghudyat para sa pagpapatupad ng Proclamation No. 1160, declaring November 25 of every year as the National Day for Youth in Climate Action.

To sustain the campaign, YesPinoy, NYC and CCC have agreed on institutionalizing #NowPH as the country’s foremost movement intended to engage the global community in promoting young people’s meaningful participation in climate action and disaster risk reduction efforts. The Movement will also reach out to 10 million climate action and disaster resilience warriors.

Ayon kay YesPinoy Founding Chairman Dingdong Dantes, “The country is highly vulnerable to climate change and disaster, and we should engage the Filipino youth, who comprise 30 percent of the country’s population, to secure a sustainable future.”

Dagdag pa ng Kapuso Primetime King, “While the campaign has focused on climate action, #NowPH will also be prioritizing disaster risk reduction efforts in line with the government’s advocacy of synergizing climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction and management.”

Pahayag naman ni NYC Commissioner-at-Large Paul Pangilinan, “The youth has already been participating in local disaster risk reduction initiatives, which the movement can optimize. The momentum of youth participation in climate change and disaster concerns has already been set and this can serve as platform to advance our advocacy.”

Bukod dito, makikipag-ugnayan din ang mga nasa likod ng #NowPH sa iba pang Southeast Asian counterparts sa pamamagitan ng #NowASEAN.

The #NowASEAN also hopes to establish the Southeast Asian Youth in Climate Action Network or SAYCAN and issue the ASEAN Proclamation on Youth in Climate Action Day, which will coincide with the Philippines’ Youth in Climate Action Day.

Ayon kay Climate Change Commission Sec. Vernice Victorio, “This is also a contribution of the Philippine government to international climate change efforts. The Philippines, despite being a developing vulnerable nation, is regarded as a strong moral voice in climate negotiations.”