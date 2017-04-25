Nagbabayad sa NHA kumonti dahil sa ‘libreng pabahay’ ng Kadamay By Leifbilly Begas

Lalo pang bumaba ang mga nagbabayad sa pabahay ng National Housing Authority matapos ang ginawang pag-take over ng mga miyembro ng Kadamay sa pabahay sa Pandi, Bulacan. Ayon kay House committee on housing and urban development at Negros Occidental Rep. Albee Benitez dati ng maliit na ang koleksyon ng NHA pero mas lalo pa itong lumiit matapos igiit ng Kadamay na magkaroon ang mga ito ng libreng pabahay. Kung dati ang collection efficiency ng NHA ay 30 porsyento, nabawasan pa umano ito ng kalahati. Iginiit ni Benitez na hindi maaaring libreng ibigay ng gobyerno ang pabahay. Ang nakokolekta umano ng NHA mula sa mga kumukuha ng pabahay nito ay dapat ginagamit upang muling makapagtayo ng mga bagong bahay para sa mga nais na magkaroon.

