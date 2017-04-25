Andi natakot sa banta ng abogado ni Jake; Twitter account binura na

ANDI Eigenmann seems to have lost her grip on social media kaya naman she decided to delete her Twitter account.

Could it be because of one lawyer’s recent tweet which said, “Someone is making it easy for us to prove something important in court.”

‘Yang tweet kaya na ‘yan ang dahilan kung bakit nabahag ang buntot ni Andi?

Marami ang natawa na lang sa ginawa ni Andi. Ang projection “your honor” kasi niya ay palaban siya, matapang at walang inuurungan tapos ngayon ay dinelete niya ang kanyang Twitter account.

“Asan ang tapang mo ngayon? Dami kasing sinasabi. Girl grow up!”

“Well hanggang Internet lang talaga ang tapang niya. She’s so good at throwing shade, typing tweets and all but in reality she can’t walk the talk. Like why don’t you take up acting workshops first to improve your mediocre acting skills.”

“Wow!!! Tapos nah ang serye? Akala ko bah extended ang season ng ‘All about Andi?’ Sayang! Di ko napanood yung finale. Hiatus lang bah? Akala ko kasi strongest society… ayun, run run run ang peg. Pppfffttt! Lol.”

‘Yan ang say nila. But this guy’s comment nailed it, “Andi is not a saint. She made mistake in the past but definitely Jake is not a saint either.

“Dont be fool by what you see on social media coz that’s the thing they wanna show you.

“You dont know if he really takes care of his little girl when she’s with him. Yeah they do this and that and they go here and there but that’s it. Just my two cents. Peace yo!”