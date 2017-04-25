Hindi pa ako laos-Pacquaio

SINABI ni Sen. Manny Pacquiao na hindi pa siya laos at papatunayan niya ito sa kanyang laban kay Australian boxer na si Jeff Horn.

“I want to defend my crown and prove I am still there in boxing — I am not done yet in boxing,” sabi ni Pacquiao sa isang news conference pagdating sa Brisbane kamakalawa para sa pagsisimula ng promotional tour para sa kanilang laban ni Horn.

Idinagdag ni Pacquiao na kapareho pa rin ng dati ang kanyang kondisyon.

“Despite my business in the office as a senator I am still handling my boxing career. Boxing is my passion. I started when I was young — it’s part of my life,” ayon pa kay Pacquiao.

Nakatakda ang laban nina Pacquiao at Horn sa Hulyo 2.

“It depends on how you discipline yourself, how you train and prepare yourself,” he said. “It’s a matter of discipline,” dagdag pa niya.