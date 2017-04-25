Mga materyales sa paggawa ng bomba natagpuan sa bahay ni Nobleza By John Roson

NAKUMPISKA ng mga otoridad ang mga baril, mga materyales na ginagamit sa paggawa ng bomba, at mga dokumento ng mga aktibidad ng teroristang grupong Abu Sayyaf matapos ang isinagawang raid sa bahay ni Supt. Maria Christina Nobleza sa Malaybalay City, Bukidnon kamakalawa ng gabi, ayon sa pulisya. Ni-raid ang bahay ni Nobleza sa Pine Hills Executive Homes, Purok 5, Brgy. Casisang ganap na alas-9 ng gabi, ayon kay Supt. Lemuel Gonda, Northern Mindanao regional police spokesman. Kabilang sa mga nakumpiska mula sa bahay ni Nobleza ay M16 rifle, isang caliber-.45 pistol, isang dilaw na timer na maaaring gamitin sa isang improvised bomb, isang pares ng soldering iron, 66 non-electric blasting caps, isang 9-volt na baterya at iba’t ibang dokumento kaugnay ng aktibidad ng teroristang grupo, ayon kay Gonda. Nakumpiska rin ang pitong M16 rifle magazine, 218 cartridges at isang bandoleer para sa kaparehong baril. Nauna nang nakatanggap ng impormasyon ang mga lokal na operatiba hinggil sa bahay ni Nobleza.

Natagpuan din sa bahay ang isang Al Mohammar Bayani, 22, ng Brgy. San Juan, Baroy, Lanao del Norte at dalawang menor-de-edad. Inilagay sa kustodiya ng pulis si Bayani, samantalang ang 13-anyos at 14-anyos na mga menor-de-edad at mga residente ng Baroy, ay ibinigay sa Malaybalay City Social Welfare and Development Office, ayon pa kay Gonda.

Inihahanda na ang pagsasampa ng kaso laban kay Nobleza.

