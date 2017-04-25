Abril 28 pormal nang idineklarang special non-working day sa MM Bandera

PORMAL nang idineklara ng Malacanang na special non-working day ang Abril 28 (Biyernes) sa Metro Manila para sa pagdaraos ng Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit ngayong linggo.

Ipinalabas ni Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea ang Proclamation number 197 kaugnay ng special non working day.

Nauna nang ipinalabas ng Palasyo ang Memorandum Circular number 18 hinggil sa suspensyon ng pasok sa Metro Manila sa Abril 28 (Biyernes).

Wala ring pasok sa mga tanggapan ng gobyerno sa Abril 27 (Huwebes) sa Maynila, Pasay at Makati.

Nangangahulugan ito ng dagdag na bayad para sa mga papasok na empleyado sa Abril 28.

