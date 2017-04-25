SC: Maaari nang ituloy ang konstruksyon ng Torre de Manila INQUIRER.net

NAGBIGAY na ng go-signal ang Korte Suprema para ituloy ang konstruksyon ng kontrobersiyal na Torre de Manila condominium, na nauna nang tinaguriang “national photo bomber” dahil natatakpan nito ang Rizal Monument sa Luneta. Sa botong 9-6, ibinasura ng Kataastaasang Hukuman ang petisyon ng Order of the Knights of Rizal noong Setembre 2014 na humihiling na ipatigil ang pagtatayo ng 49 na palapag na condominium ng DMCI Project Developer Inc.

Kabilang sa mga bumoto para ituloy ang konstruksyon ng Torre de Manila ay sina Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, Justices Antonio Carpio, Marvic Leonen, Presbitero Velasco Jr., Bienvenido Reyes, Noel Tijam, Estela Perlas-Bernabe, Mariano Del Castillo and Lucas Bersamin. Si Carpio ang nagsulat ng desisyon ng mayorya.

Kabilang naman sa mga bumoto laban sa pagpapatayo ng gusali ay sinaAssociate Justices Francis Jardeleza, Samuel Martires, Teresita De Castro, Diosdado Peralta, Jose Mendoza at Alfredo Caguioa.

Nauna nang naglabas ang SC ng temporary restraining order (TRO) noong Hunyo 16, 2015, na nagpapatigil sa pagpapatayo ng high-rise na istraktura sa kahabaan ng Taft Avenue.

