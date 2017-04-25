Policewoman, suspek na Abu Sayyaf inilipad na sa Maynila Inquirer

INILIPAD na pa-Maynila sina Supt. Maria Cristina Nobleza at ang Abu Sayyaf na si Renierlou Dongon, na nauna nang naaresto ng gobyerno sa patuloy na operasyon sa Bohol laban sa Abu Sayyaf. Sinamahan ni Chief Superintendent Noli Taliño, head ng Police Regional Office sa Central Visayas (PRO-7), ang dalawa sakay ng Cebu Pacific flight, na umalis sa Tagbilaran City Airport ganap na alas-7:50 ng umaga. Matapos ang kautusan ni Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, idedetine ang dalawa sa Camp Crame habang iniimbestigahan ng Criminal Intelligence and Detection Group sa Central Visayas (CIDG-7) ang kaugnayan ni Nobleza sa teroristang grupong Abu Sayyaf. Naaresto sina Nobleza at Dongon noong Sabado ng gabi matapos magtangkang tumakas sa isang checkpoint sa bayan ng Clarin, Bohol. Sinasabing nasa rescue mission si Nobleza para tumulong na maitakas ang mga miyembro ng Abu Sayyaf na nasa loob pa rin ng Bohol. Dating deputy chief ng PNP Crime Laboratory sa Davao City si Nobleza. Nasa Bohol naman si Superintendent Royina Garma, CIDG-7 chief, para pangunahan ang imbestigasyon laban kay Nobleza.

