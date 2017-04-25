Kaso vs Duterte sa ICC masasayang lang

Isa lamang umanong pagsasayang ng panahon ang reklamong inihain laban kay Pangulong Duterte sa International Criminal Court.

Sinabi ni Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers na walang batayan ang reklamong inihain ni Atty. Jude Sabio kaya mababasura lamang ito.

“The International Criminal Court complaint is nothing more but an attempt to grab the headlines and enjoy his 3 minutes of fame at the expense of President Duterte and Speaker (Pantaleon) Alvarez and all other accused,” ani Barbers.

Wala umanong ebidensya na ipinakita upang patunayan ang alegasyon. “Note that no single piece of evidence was offered to directly link the accused to the commission of the crimes being charged against them. Atty. Sabio offered as evidence the findings of the Human Rights Watch, one that is not even a fact-finding body.”

Ayon naman kay Davao City Rep. Karlo Alexie Nograles nais lamang ni Sabio na sirain ang pangulo sa mata ng international community.

“The case filed against the President in the ICC, as most Filipinos know, is the latest step in the destabilization plot against the Duterte administration. This is complete waste of time because any lawyer would say there is no basis to prosecute the president for alleged crimes against humanity,” ani Nograles.

Tiwala naman si Kabayan Rep. Harry Roque na walang mangyayari sa reklamo.

“The ICC was established as a court of last resort. It was intended to complement, not replace, national courts in ending the gravest crimes against the international community,” paliwanag ni Roque. “The Senate has independently investigated allegations that the President has been involved with the Davao Death Squad. The Commission on Human Rights is conducting its independent investigation on drug-related violence. Cases filed against policemen allegedly involved in drug-related violence are proceeding. It cannot be said that the Philippines has not or cannot investigate these concerns.”