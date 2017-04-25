Bagyong Dante papasok ng PAR By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Bahagyang lumihis ang binabantayang tropical depression ng Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration. Kagabi inaasahang papasok ng Philippine Area of Responsibility ang sama ng panahon na tatawaging Bagyong Dante. Unang inakala na papasok ng PAR ang bagyo noong Lunes ng gabi. Kahapon ng umaga, ang bagyo ay nasa layong 1,300 kilometro sa silangan ng Visayas— labas ng PAR. Mayroon itong hangin na umaabot sa 55 kilometro bawat oras ang bilis malapit sa gitna at pagbugsong 65 kilometro bawat oras. Umuusad ito pakanluran-hilagang kanluran sa bilis na 11 kilometro bawat oras.

