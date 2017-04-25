Anne sumakit ang buong katawan sa shooting; saludo sa mga sundalong Pinoy

Sunday lang naglalaan si Anne Curtis para sa shooting ng “Buy Bust” na balak isali ng Reality Entertainment sa darating na 2017 MMFF. Kapareha niya rito ang Fil-Am mixed martial arts artists na si Brandon Vera.
Ibinahagi ni Anne sa kanyang Instagram account ang experience niya sa third shooting day nila last Sunday.
“We shot for almost 24 hours yesterday with the Special Force Regiment, Philippine Army. A shoot I’ll never forget. It was very tiring but WHAT AN EXPERIENCE.
“My body is in extreme pain but it was all worth it. Maraming salamat sa lahat ng mga sundalo, babae at lalaki, na nakasama namin kahapon. Salamat po sa guidance, skill at advice na naibahagi nyo sa amin.
“Hindi ko po makakalimutan lahat ng kuwentuhan natin na hanggang madaling araw. Sana makabalik ako to train with all of you again! Wearing the t-shirt you gave me with pride today on Showtime. Maraming salamat po.
“I’ve witnessed and learned first hand all the training you endure to be the best to protect and serve your fellow countrymen. Init, pagod, walang tulog at malayo sa pamilya. Saludo po ako sa inyong lahat.”
Si Erik Matti ang director ng “Buy Bust.”
