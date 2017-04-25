Role ni Kris sa Hollywood movie di pa sure; lead actress napili na

AS of this writing ay hindi pa tiyak kung anong papel ang gagampanan ni Kris Aquino sa Hollywood film na “Crazy Rich Asians” based on the debut novel of Kevin Kwan published in 2013.
Pero one thing’s for sure, ang major role bilang Rachel Chu already landed on the lap of Michelle Yeo.
Bilang pagsilip sa kuwento—as provided by Google—ang “CRA” ay isang outrageously funny story tungkol sa tatlong ubod nang yaman at pedigreed pamilyang Tsino. Batbat ng tsismis, backbiting at scheming ang kuwento lalo na noong umuwi ang bida at herederong si Nick Young (to be played daw by Henry Golding), isang propesor sa New York, sa kanyang bansa sa Singapore karay ang kanyang US-born Chinese girlfriend (Rachel) para um-attend ng kasal.
Natawa kami sa mga elementong iniikutan ng plot—gossip, backbiting at scheming—very Kris Aquino rin kasi ang mundong ginagalawan niya, either she’s dragged into it or she’s the very perpetrator herself.
Since hindi na nga si Kris ang gaganap bilang Rachel, by process of elimination ay may ilang natitirang role na posibleng ibigay sa kanya.
May karakter doon na Astrid ang pangalan, Nick’s fashional cousin na binansagang “goddess,” pero dinig nami’y napunta na ito kay Gemma Chan.
May apat pang tauhan doon na baka nga ang isa has finally been given to Kris. You be the judge which of these roles fits her to a T: Araminta Lee, Singapore’s most celebrated fashion icon; Kitty Pong, a gold-digging opera star; Francesca Shaw, banidosa at supladang ex-girlfriend ni Nick at Cassanda, tsismosang pinsan ng bida.
