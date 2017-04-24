Abogado ni Robin Padilla na si Philip Jurado bagong Gov’t Corporate Counsel Bandera

ITINALAGA ni Pangulong Duterte ang abogadong si Rudolf Philip Jurado, na kilalang counsel ng aktor at Duterte supporter na si Robin Padilla, bilang bagong government corporate counsel. Pinirmahan ni Duterte ang appointment ni Jurado noong Abril 18 subalit inilabas lang ng Department of Justice and anunsyo Lunes. Ang posisyon ni Jurado, na siya ring counsel ng Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption, ay nasa ilalim ng Department of Justice. Si Jurado ay matagal nang kaibigan at abogado ni Padilla. Una niyang ni-represent ang aktor noong 1995 nang arestuhin ito dahil sa illegal possession of firearm, hanggang sa mabigyan ang aktor ng clemency noong 2016. Naging abogado rin si Jurado ng aktor at dating alkalde ng Paranaque na si Joey Marquez, Sharon Cuneta at Dawn Zulueta at mister nitong si Davao del Norte Rep. Anton Lagdameo. Pinalitan ni Jurado si Ireneo Galicia. Siya ay magsisilbing abogado para sa lahat ng government-owned-and-controlled corporations, mga subsidiary nito at iba pang nasa ilalim nito.

