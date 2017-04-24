Duterte, 11 iba pa kinasuhan sa ICC Inquirer

SINAMPAHAN ng kaso si Pangulong Duterte at 11 ibang opisyal sa International Criminal Court (ICC) sa The Hague dahil umano sa mga krimen laban sa sangkatauhan. Sa 77 pahinang reklamo na isinampa ng abogadong si Jude Josue Sabio laban kay Duterte, binanggit niya ang “continuing mass murder” sa Pilipinas sa harap umano ng libo-libong mga napapatay na Pinoy dahil sa gera ni Duterte kontra droga na nagsimula nang siya ay mayor pa ng Davao City.

Si Sabio ang tumatayong abogado ng umaming miyembro ng Davao Death Squad (DDS) na si Edgar Matobato. “Your favorable action on this matter would not only serve the noble ends of international criminal justice, but would also be the beginning of the end of this dark, obscene, murderous and evil era in the Philippines,”sabi Sabio kay ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda.

Ito ang unang pagkakataon na kinasuhan ang isang presidente ng krimen laban sa sangkatauhan.

“Crimes against humanity are crimes of universal jurisdiction, but where a State like the Philippines fails to assume such universal jurisdiction for crimes against humanity continuously being committed in its very own territory, then the International Criminal Court will have to intervene into a situation that is grave by any human standard,” dagdag ni Sabio.

Idinagdag ni Sabio na tinatayang mahigit 7,000 na ang napapatay dahil sa kampanya kontra droga ni Duterte sa loob lamang ng walong buwan, kumpara sa 3,000 napatay sa 20-taong rehimen ni yumaong pangulong Ferdinand Marcos.

Bukod kay Duterte, kinasuhan din sina Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre; Philippine National Police (PNP) Director Ronald de la Rosa; Supt. Edilberto Leonardo; Supt. Royina Garma; House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez; dating Interior secretary Ismael Sueno; SPO4 Sanson “Sonny” Buenaventura; National Bureau of Investigation Director Dante Gierran; Solicitor General Jose Calida; Senator Richard Gordo; at Senator Alan Peter Cayetano.

Maaaring ipaaresto ng mga judge Pre-Trial Chamber sina Duterte at iba pang akusado sakaling makitaan ng ebidensiya na sangkot nga sila sa mga krimen laban sa sangkatauhan.

