170,000 pulis naka high alert para sa Asean summit

SINABI ni Philippine National Police Chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa na inilagay na sa pinakamataas na alerto ang buong puwersa ng PNP na aabot sa 170,000 pulis bilang paghahanda sa Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit ngayong linggo.
“We are putting our best foot forward in this historic national event,” sabi ni dela Rosa.
Tinatayang 40,877 personnel mula sa 21 iba’t ibang ahensiya ng gobyerno ang ipinakalat na para magbigay ng segurdidad sa mga summit simula Abril 26 hanggang April 29.
“We have rehearsed and fine-tuned all our systems and procedures for this event, such that we have established a full back-up system that will address any unforeseen situation that may arise,” ayon pa kay dela Rosa.
Kasabay nito, humingi si dela Rosa ng pang-unawa sa publiko sa harap ng ipapatupad na paghihigpit sa ilang lugar.
“We are not leaving anything to chance in our preparations and we have drawn contingencies for every foreseeable scenario,” dagdag ni dela Rosa.
Idinagdag ni dela Rosa na pamumunuan ang Asean security task force ni PNP Director Napoleon Taas.
“While the PNP is in close coordination with other agencies to ensure the success of this event, the people’s cooperation would be most crucial,” ayon pa kay dela Rosa.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, INQUIRER.net
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94