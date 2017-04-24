170,000 pulis naka high alert para sa Asean summit

SINABI ni Philippine National Police Chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa na inilagay na sa pinakamataas na alerto ang buong puwersa ng PNP na aabot sa 170,000 pulis bilang paghahanda sa Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit ngayong linggo.

“We are putting our best foot forward in this historic national event,” sabi ni dela Rosa.

Tinatayang 40,877 personnel mula sa 21 iba’t ibang ahensiya ng gobyerno ang ipinakalat na para magbigay ng segurdidad sa mga summit simula Abril 26 hanggang April 29.

“We have rehearsed and fine-tuned all our systems and procedures for this event, such that we have established a full back-up system that will address any unforeseen situation that may arise,” ayon pa kay dela Rosa.

Kasabay nito, humingi si dela Rosa ng pang-unawa sa publiko sa harap ng ipapatupad na paghihigpit sa ilang lugar.

“We are not leaving anything to chance in our preparations and we have drawn contingencies for every foreseeable scenario,” dagdag ni dela Rosa.

Idinagdag ni dela Rosa na pamumunuan ang Asean security task force ni PNP Director Napoleon Taas.

“While the PNP is in close coordination with other agencies to ensure the success of this event, the people’s cooperation would be most crucial,” ayon pa kay dela Rosa.