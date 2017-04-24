LRT1, MRT3 nagka-aberya

Nagka-aberya ang operasyon ng Metro Rail Transit Line 3 at Light Rail Transit Line 1 kaninang umaga. Alas-5:56 ng umaga ng magpatupad ng provisional service interruption ang MRT 3 dahil mayroong sira sa riles ang northbound lane sa pagitan ng Magallanes at Ayala Avenue stations. Ang biyahe ng MRT ay nilimitahan muna North Ave., hanggang Shaw Boulevard station. Naayos ang problema alas-6:32 ng umaga. Samantala, nagkaroon naman ng problema sa suplay ng kuryente ang LRT 1 kaya ang biyahe nito ay limitado lamang sa Roosevelt hanggang Gil Puyat stations. Nagsimula ang limitadong biyahe ng alas-4 ng umaga. Nagkaroon umano ng problema ang power cable sa Baclaran station dahil sa ulan na nagsimula Linggo ng gabi hanggang kahapon ng umaga.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.