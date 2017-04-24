SWS: Mga nanakawan dumami

Dumami ang bilang ng mga Filipino na nanakawan o naholdap, ayon sa pinakahuling survey ng Social Weather Stations (SWS). Naitala sa 6.3 porsyento o P1.4 milyong pamilya ang mga nabiktima ng nakawan, panghoholdap o nanakawan ng sasakyan. Mas mataas ito sa 4.5 porsyento (1 milyong pamilya) na naitala sa survey noong Disyembre. Ayon sa mga respondent, 5.3 porsyento (1.2 milyong pamilya) ang naholdap sa nakalipas na anim na buwan mas mataas sa 3.3 porsyento (754,000) na naitala sa survey noong Disyembre. Ang mga ninakawan naman sa bahay ay 1.9 porsyento (435,000) mas mataas ng isang porsyento noong Disyembre (400,000). Nanakawan adman ng sasakyan ang 1 porsyento (83,000) mas mataas sa 0.5 porsyento (42,000) noong Disyembre. Nanatili naman sa 0.7 porsyento ang mga nabiktima ng pisikal na pananakit sa huling anim na buwan (155,000 pamilya). Nakararaming Filipino naman ang natatakot na sila ay maging biktima ng pagnanakaw at hindi pa ligtas ang kalsada. Pero ang 56 porsyento na naitalang natatakot sila na manakawan ang kanilang bahay ay mas mababa sa 63 porsyento sa survey noong Disyembre. Naniniwala naman ang 50 porsyento na takot maglakad sa kalsada kapag gabi ang mga tao dahil hindi ligtas, mas mababa sa 54 porsyento na naitala sa naunang survey. Nanatili naman sa 52 porsyento ang nagsabi na maraming adik sa kanilang lugar, walang pagbabago sa survey noong Disyembre. Ang survey ay ginawa mula Marso 25-28 at kinuha ang opinyon ng 1,500 respondents.

