Ex-basketball star Bong Alvarez inakusahan ng pananakit ng GF Inquirer

INARESTO ang retiradong basketball player na si Paul “Bong” Alvarez kahapon matapos siyang kasuhan ng kanyang girlfriend ng domestic violence sa Baguio City, ayon sa pulisya. Inireklamo ni Mary Anne Dungca Ting, 38, ang 48-anyos na si Alvarez ng pananakit matapos mag-away sa hindi pa alam na lugar sa Barangay Loakan Proper ganap na alas-2:15 ng umaga. Nag-away ang dalawa sa Ganza Restaurant sa Burnham Park, Baguio City, bago tumuloy ng Loakan. Nagsasama sina Alvarez at Ting at nakatira sa Valenzuela City. Sa isang pahayag, sinabi ng Cordillera Police Office na nahaharap si Alvarez sa kasong paglabag sa Republic Act No. 9262, ang batas na nagbibigay ng proteksyon sa mga babae at mga bata na biktima ng domestic violence.

