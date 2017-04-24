Policewoman inaresto kasama ang biyenang babae ng mga Abu Sayyaf

MATAPOS mahuli ang isang mataas na opisyal na pulis na babae kasama ang isang pinaghihinalaang miyembro ng teroristang Abu Sayyaf sa Bohol, nais ni Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Director General Ronaldo “Bato” dela Rosa na ilipat ito sa Maynila.

Sinabi ni dela Rosa na hihilingin ng PNP sa korte na mailipat si Supt. Maria Cristina Nobleza sa Camp Crame matapos siyang mahuli kasama ang isang Reneer Lou Dongon, isang miyembro ng Abu Sayyaf.

Idinagdag ni dela Rosa na naging magkarelasyon na sina Nobleza at Dongon.

Nakatalaga si Nobleza sa Camp Crame bago siya ilipat sa Davao.

“Initially, we came up with information that she is a ‘Balik Islam’ (a person returning to the Muslim faith). She has been romantically linked with that ASG member and driver who was later identified as Reneer Dungon,” sabi ni dela Rosa.

“They fell in love with each other. She fell madly in love. She was sleeping with the enemy,” ayon pa kay dela Rosa.

Kasamang nahuli sa loob ng sinasakyan nina Nobleza at Dongon ay isang babae na ang tatlong anak na babae ay ikinasal sa napatay na Indonesian terrorist na si Zulkifli bin Hir, alyas Marwan; ang napatay na si Abu Sayyaf leader

Khadaffy Janjalani; kay Abu Solaiman, na iniuugnay sa pambobomba sa Superferry noong 2004 at kay Ahmad Santos, ang nagtayo ng Rajah Solaiman Movement.

“She’s really the hardcore mother-in-law of the Abu Sayyaf, isn’t she?” sabi pa ni dela Rosa, bagamat hindi pinangalanan ang babae.

Idinagdag ni dela Rosa na patuloy ang isinasagawang imbestigasyon laban kay Nobleza, Dongon, at sa hindi pinangalanang biyenang babae ng mga lider ng Abu Sayyaf kung tinatangka nilang iligtas ang mga nalalabing Abu Sayyaf sa Bohol.

Naaresto ang mga ito matapos hindi huminto ang sinasakyan nilang Nissan Navarra na minamaneho ni Dongon sa isang checkpoint ng militar.

Natagpuan din sa loob ng sasakyan ang 13-anyos na anak na lalaki ni Ahmad Santos, na nakakulong sa Bicutan.

“So, (Nobleza) is really high-risk and many will be interested in her. She needs to be brought here in Crame so that the people of Bohol will be at peace,” ayon pa kay dela Rosa.

Sinabi pa ni dela Rosa na kakasuhan din ang biyenang babae kapag napatunayan na tinatangka nilang iligtas ang nalalabing Abu Sayyaf sa Bohol.