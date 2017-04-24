Morales di kakasuhan si PNoy kahit ma-impeach

Wala umanong magagawa si Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales kung walang ebidensya para kasuhan si dating Pangulong Benigno Simeon Aquino III kaugnay ng Disbursement Acceleration Program.

Sa panayam sa telebisyon, sinabi ni Morales na walang probable cause upang kasuhan si Aquino.

“They want Aquino’s head. We go by the evidence. If the evidence is there, if it’s rearing its ugly head, why should we not file the case?” tanong ni Morales na tinutuligsa dahil hindi umano kinasuhan ang dating pangulo na nagtalaga sa kanya sa puwesto.

Ayon kay Morales hindi rin siya natatakot sa iniuumang na impeachment complaint laban sa kanya dahil sa hindi pagsasampa ng kaso.

“But if the evidence does not merit the determination of probable cause, why should we go to court?” dagdag pa ni Morales. “If that (impeachment complaint) is intended to scare me into filing a case against Aquino, even if the evidence does not warrant, I’m sorry to disappoint them.”

Buo ang paniniwala ni Morales na wala siyang nagawang impeachable offense. Nagpasalamat din siya sa Korte Suprema sa pagbasura sa disbarment case na isinampa laban sa kanya.

“They can file an impeachment complaint. I’m not going to be coerced into filing a case against someone, when I believe the evidence does not call for it,” dagdag pa ni Morales.