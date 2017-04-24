Andi masyadong madrama; negang-nega bilang nanay

NEGANG-NEGA ang image ni Andi Eigenmann dahil idinaan niya sa Twitter ang laban nila ni Jake Ejercito.

Ang masakit pa, idinamay pa ni Andi ang pamilya ni Jake. Lalo tuloy siyang nagmukhang nega. Sa isang interview ay sinabi ni Andi na hindi nagsusustento si Jake sa kanilang anak. Why is she talking about it now? Lumalabas tuloy na bitter siya.

Even netizens think she’s full of negativity.

“You are selfish too. Think about what you did to Albie Casino. You ruined his reputation and career. Maybe you are the problem too Andi. You’re a drama queen. You love your daughter we get it. Okay?

But stop ranting, blaming or throwing shades on socmed. Go to court and settle this,” one guy said.

“Hay Andie. Gusto mo maawa sayo yung mga tao para mapagtakpan yung ginawa mong pagsisinungaling about tatay ng anak mo. Di naman aagawin sayo anak mo. Joint nga eh,” say naman ng isa pa.

“IMO Andi lost credibility when she identified Albie as the father of her daughter (ruining his flourishing career in the process) and continued to make people believe that such is the case even when the DNA test has confirmed otherwise. She should just cooperate with the Ejercitos instead of ranting on socmed if she really wants the best for her child,” payo ng isang fan.