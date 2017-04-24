Gretchen napagsarhan ng mall sa Hongkong, nag-trip sa kalye By Alex Brosas Bandera

NAKAKALOKA itong si Gretchen Barretto. Napagsarhan kasi siya ng isang store sa Hong Kong. Dumating kasi sila ay closing time na kaya naman umeksena na lang si La Greta. Together with a female friend, idinaan na lang ni Gretchen ang kanyang frustration sa pagkanta dahil hindi siya nakapag-shopping. On her Instagram video which showed her and her friend singing, ito ang caption ni La Greta, “When you realize the stores are closed ,the next best thing is to sing your way through the window display. Hong Kong.” Napansin namin sa IG posts ni Gretchen ay tadtad ng diamonds ang kanyang kamay. Parang tatlong rings ang suot niya palagi. Ang isa pang regular fashion accessory niya ay pearls. Say nga ng isa niyang friend, presyo na ng isang condo unit ang isang mahabang pearl necklace ng aktres.

