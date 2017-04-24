Jake: Wag mong idamay ang pamilya ko, irespeto natin ang desisyon ng korte!

TULOY ang giyera! Hindi uso ang “ceasefire” o “tigil putukan” sa dating magkarelasyon na sina Andi Eigenmann at Jake Ejercito.

Patuloy na pinagpipiyestahan ng madlang pipol ang pagpapalitan nila ng maaanghang na salita laban sa isa’t isa. Ito’y may kinalaman pa rin sa petisyon na isinampa ni Jake sa korte para sa kanyang visitation rights and joint custody sa anak nila ni Andi na si Ellie.

Matapos mag-post ng napakahabang mensahe sa Twitter si Andi laban kay Jake at sa pamilya nito, naglabas naman ng official statement ang anak ni Mayor Joseph Estrada sa pamamagitan ng legal counsel nitong si Atty. Ferdinand Topacio. Sinagot dito ng binatang ama ang akusasyon ni Andi na gusto niyang ilayo sa aktres ang kanilang anak.

Narito ang ilang bahagi ng statement ni Jake: “In spite of the slanderous claims made by some, I have relatively kept my piece since I filed the petition for joint custody of Ellie.

“But in recent days, one in particular has been overgenera-lizing to the point of dragging my entire family into the issue. I now kindly request her to focus her tirades on me as I will not allow myself to be used as a publicity pawn against my family. Moreover, I will not let my family be incessantly used in someone’s apparent pursuit to play victim.

“My family and I reached out to you numerous times and in countless of ways. Please stop making it seem otherwise and leave them out of this.

“Besides, this is about my rights as a father who is already making up for so much lost time. Please stop making it about you. I hope this will be the last time I will feel the need to comment on anything related to the petition as I seek for its speedy and amicable resolution.

“Let us have faith in our justice system and allow the case to take its proper course.”

Siyempre, may resbak agad si Andi. Sa kanyang Twitter account, muling nag-post ng mahabang mensahe ang aktres, “First of all Mr. Jake Ejercito, it was only you and not the rest of you family members that I was pertaining to.

“Second of all, I reached out to you, countless of times but your ego was just way more important to you than your child. If someone from your side did reach out, it has always been your sister. Just her. And NE-VER you. Masyado ka kasing mataas. I don’t care about your family to have to talk about them, I care about your true intentions for trying to take my child away from me.

“I was a victim. A victim of abuse by you, Jake. That caused me so much pain that I’ve already gone past. Stop accusing me of playing victim each time I voice out how I feel. I’m not a victim. I’m just no coward like you.

“Your response has just proved me right. You really only do care when its your image at risk. Jake, I have an awesome life with the man I love and my beautiful daughter. I don’t need to play victim. I don’t need to make this about me.

“The point here is that your intentions for wanting to suddenly take my child (that nobody is depriving you of) are questionable. Cause if you are thinking of her and not just yourself, you would’ve thought of just being a better person instead of complicating things.

“If ever it seems I’m ma-king this about me, maybe I am. Cause I’m the one who’s been working non stop to provide for my child and what you do is accuse me of neglect. I’m the one you’re asking to spend money on a lawyer that I can’t afford. I’m the one who’s career you’ve been jeopardizing for my daughter, and you don’t even realise how this affects my child. Lastly, I’m the one who decided to help myself be happy, and to you, it’s still wrong, even when in truth. YOU KNOW NOTHING. You don’t know me anymore.

“This isn’t about who is right and who is wrong. I am aware of my faults. Always have been.

“Jake, if I ever said things to make it seem like I was gonna take my child away from you. That was cause I was hurt, and sad, and I loved you. Please realise that now that I’ve no fee-lings for you. I’ve grown to be mature enough to make decisions solely for the well being of my child.”