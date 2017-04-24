Debut album ni Maymay iri-release na sa Mayo By Ervin Santiago Bandera

NGAYONG darating na Mayo na iri-release ang debut album ni Pinoy Big Brother Lucky Season 7 Big Winner Maymay Entrata. At siguradong ngayon pa lang ay atat na atat na ang kanyang mga tagasuporta na magkaroon ng kopya nito. Kamakailan ay pumirma nga ng exclusive recor-ding contract si Maymay sa Star Music para sa kanyang kauna-unahang studio album. “Masayang-masaya po. Hindi pa rin po nag-sink in sa utak ko pero napakasaya ko po na binigyan nila ako ng opportunity,” anang dalaga sa isang panayam. Isasama sa album ang mga kantang mismong siya ang nag-compose, ang duet nila ng kanyang ka-loveteam at dating co-housemate sa PBB na si Edward Barber, at ilang revivals. “High school po ako nu’ng nag-start akong mag-compose-compose and ‘yung mga matalik ko lang na kaibigan ang nakakaalam,” kuwento ni Maymay nang tanungin tungkol sa kanyang talento sa paglikha ng kanta. Kailan nga ba niya na-discover na marunong din siyang kumanta? “‘Yung nakita ko ‘yung potential ko sa pagkanta ko, nagsimula nu’ng college. Kasi doon po nagsimula dahil choir po ako para sa scholarship ko sa Cagayan de Oro.” Ilan sa mga local artists natin na gustong maka-collaborate ni Maymay in her future projects ay sina, “Mr. Gary Valenciano po, si Ms. Yeng (Constantino), si KZ Tandingan and Ms. Sarah Geronimo. Tapos mahilig rin ako sa Tagalog songs so gusto ko rin po sina Ms. Vina Morales and Ma’am Zsa Zsa Padilla.”

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.