Jinri Park, Sheree bagong mga kontrabida sa Enca By Jun Nardo Bandera

NADAGDAGAN na naman ang bagong characters sa Encantadia. Sila ay sina Jinri Park at Sheree na makakasanib-puwersa ni Eula Valdez mula sa nakaraan. Sa pagpasok ng dalawa bilang sina Juvila (Jinri) at Odessa (Sheree), sasabak sila sa pakikipaglaban kina Ruru Madrid, Gabbi Garcia at Sanya Lopez. Bukod dito, papasok din sa serye si Yasmien Kurdi na matagal nang napabalitang makakasama uli sa nasabing GMA telefantasya bilang bahagi ng bago niyang kontrata sa network. Eh, sa mga post ni Yas sa Instagram account niya, enjoy na enjoy pa silang nagliliwaliw na mag-asawa sa ibang bansa.

