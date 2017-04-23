Mega iyak pa rin nang iyak sa pagpanaw ni Willy Cruz By Jun Nardo Bandera

NAGBIGAY-PUGAY ang iconic singers nating sina Celeste Legaspi at Jose Mari Chan sa 95-year-old mother ng award winning composer na si Willy Cruz sa huling lamay nito sa Loyola Makati last Friday. Kahapon ang libing ng magaling na kompositor at isa si Sharon Cuneta sa talagang apektado sa pagpanaw ng music icon. Pero sabi nga, nawala man siya sa mundo, mananatili pa rin ang kanyang mga awitin na pinasikat ng ilan nating OPM singers. Nakunan ang flowers na ibinigay ni Shawie at asawang si Sen. Kiko Pangilinan sa burol ng award-winning composer. Sa nakaraang post ng Megastar sa Facebook ibinuhos nito ang kanyang kalungkutan at inilagay pa ang ilang lyrics ng “Bituing Walang Ningning” at “Sana’y Wala Nang Wakas” na isinulat ni Willy Cruz.

