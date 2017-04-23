‘No Tagalog song’ policy kay Yael Yuzon dapat imbestigahan By Alex Brosas Bandera

NAKAKALOKA ang revelation ng Spongecola vocalist na si Yael Yuzon. Bago kasi siya magsimula na kantahin ang hit song nilang “Jeepney” ay sinabihan niya ang audience na pinagbawalan siyang magsalita at kumanta sa wikang Pilipino sa kanyang mall tour last April 18. Yael was given his biggest challenge while performing kasi he translated into English ang Tagalog lines ng kanta niya. Na-bash ang may pakana ng show sa mga comments ng netizens. “Hnd ata tama na nsa sarili ntng bansa eh pinagbabawalang mgsalita ng Filipino.” “Di nman dapat yata na pagbawalan ang mga pilipino magsalita ng sariling atin sa sarili nting bansa kung sa ibang bansa pa cguro maiintindihan pa.” “Nasira ang kanta, nong kinanta sa English. Bobo nman ng management, kung gusto pala nila mga English song, sana d nila kinuha yong opm singer at composer kasi hindi lahat ng kanta pag sinalin sa ibang wika eh maganda sa pandinig!” So, ano’ng event ang kinantahan ni Yael? Isa itong launch ng isang cellular phone. It was only now na nakarinig kami ng ganyang policy sa isang product launch. Siguro dapat imbestigahan ang issue na ito because it undermines the Filipino language.

