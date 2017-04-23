Tumbok Karera Tips, April 23, 2017 (@METRO TURF)

Race 1 : PATOK – (3) Colorful Warrior; TUMBOK – (1) Quaker’s Hill; LONGSHOT – (10) Fiorelli

Race 2 : PATOK – (8) Sta. Monica One; TUMBOK – (9) Banker Master; LONGSHOT – (2) Absoluteresistance

Race 3 : PATOK – (3) Blue Berry; TUMBOK – (4) Malaya; LONGSHOT – (1) Heiress Of Hope

Race 4 : PATOK – (1) Maligalig; TUMBOK – (3) Magic Wallet; LONGSHOT – (5) Batas Kamao

Race 5 : PATOK – (4) Yellow Cat; TUMBOK – (5) La Mallorca; LONGSHOT – (10) Big Max

Race 6 : PATOK – (5) Warrior Baby/Mighty Maxwell; TUMBOK – (1) Rafa; LONGSHOT – (6) Fireworks

Race 7 : PATOK – (7) Kiss Me/Joy Joy Joy; TUMBOK – (9) Sea Master; LONGSHOT – (3) Masumax

Race 8 : PATOK – (7) Faith Into Action; TUMBOK – (1) Pagkakataon; LONGSHOT – (4) Valkyrie

Race 9 : PATOK – (8) Joeymeister; TUMBOK – (6) Mr. Slim; LONGSHOT – (4) Overwhelmed

Race 10 : PATOK – (9) Suzie Cat; TUMBOK – (10) Batang Rosario/Rosario Princess; LONGSHOT – (6) Obelisk

Race 11 : PATOK – (4) Whispering Hope; TUMBOK – (2) Show The Whip; LONGSHOT – (1) Ultimate Paris

Race 12 : PATOK – (7) Bungangera; TUMBOK -(3) Pursuitofhappiness/Mis Summer Night; LONGSHOT – (8) Ranagant

Race 13 : PATOK – (5) Raxa Bago; TUMBOK – (9) Tough Gets Going; LONGSHOT – (4) Strongmanzap

