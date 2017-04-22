Gloria Romero todo hataw pa rin kahit 83 na By Jun Nardo Bandera

IPINALIWANAG kay Gloria Romero ang millennial language na binibitiwan niya sa Meant To Be bago niya ito bitawan sa eksena. Ito ang naging pahayag niya sa presscon na magical show na Daig Kayo Ng Lola Ko kung saan normal na dialogues lang ang sinasabi niya. “Natutuwa ako dahil sa edad kong 83 eh, nabibigyan pa rin ako ng ganitong programa na sa akin ang sentro ng kuwento. “Nagpapasalamat din ako dahil biniyayaan ako ng matibay na memory. Kung hindi na ninyo ako nakikita sa TV, ang ibig sabihin ay retired na ang Lola Gloria ninyo! Ha! Ha! Ha!” pahayag ng award-winning veteran actress sa presscon ng magical series. Wala naman daw problema na magkaroon siya ng dalawang shows. Sa MTB kasi, hindi naman ganoon kalakihan ang kanyang role. Sa DKNLK, once a week lang ang taping. “Mababait din ang directors ko, kapag nakikita nilang napapagod na ako sa taping, pinauuwi na nila ako. Suwerte langa ko talaga sa part na ‘yon,” rason ng Movie Queen. Sa magical series na mapapanood na sa Abril 30 at makakasama niya ang mga bagets na sina Jillian Ward, David Remo, Julius Miguel at Chlaui Malayo mula sa direksyon ni Rico Gutirrez.

