Tuloy ang ‘pananabotahe’ sa teleserye ng AlDub Bandera

PATULOY pa ring winner sa ratings ang Kapuso primetime series na Destined To Be Yours dahil sa mga nakakakilig na eksena nina Benjie (Alden Richards) at Sinag (Maine Mendoza). Base sa National Urban Philippines people data ng Nielsen TAM mula April 3 hanggang April 19 (April 9-19 based on overnights), nakakuha ng average rating na 10.7% ang Destined To Be Yours, habang ang katapat nitong programa ay nakakuha ng 9.8%. Samantala, nagkaayos na rin sina Benjie at Sinag. Sumama si Benjie sa company outing ng radio station at sumali pa sa mga games kung saan napipilitan silang maglapit ni Sinag. Pagdating ni Trish (Thea Tolentino) ay nadatnan niyang magkasama ang dalawa at nalaman niya kay Tala na si Sinag at Sunshine pala ay iisa, bagay na ikinagalit niya. Patuloy naman ang pananabotahe ni Catalina (Ina Feleo) sa pamangkin. Palalabasin niyang sangkot sa korapsyon si Benjie sa kanilang architectural firm. Huwag palampasin ang nakakakilig at kaabang-abang na kuwento ng Destined To Be Yours gabi-gabi after Encantadia sa GMA Telebabad.

