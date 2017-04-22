Ano na ang nangyari kay Derek Ramsay sa TV5?

MARTES ng gabi nang may mamataan kaming mga gamit sa taping sa basement parking ng bakuran ng TV5 sa Reliance St., Mandaluyong City.

Sa aming pag-uusisa’y bahagi pala ‘yon ng ipinoprodyus ng Digi5 ng nasabing istasyon. In sight kasi was Jasmine Curtis-Smith, ang homegrown artist ng Kapatid Network.

Nauna rito, mismong sa dating Startalk host na si Butch Francisco namin nabalitaan na kasama siya sa isang Digi5 production, isang two-part special ‘yon kung saan isang straight news reporter ang papel na kanyang ginampanan (na ewan kung umere na).

Yes, TV5 is going toward the digital direction. Huwag nang umasa na magpu-full blast pa ito sa mainstream television as it did sa pagsisimula ng 2016 only to cancel its shows one after another.

Bigla tuloy namin naalala how long it has been for Jasmine (saying, mahusay pa naman siya) na nakatengga lang only to stage a comeback via a digital production.

Samantala, tanong namin sa kapwa namin usisero sa labas ng TV5, paano na ‘yung sinasabing pagbabalik-TV5 project ni Derek Ramsay, ang tila last man standing among the artists na pinirata’t nagsilundagan sa Singko many years ago?

Hindi ba’t ang press release ng TV5 ay bubulagain na lang tayo ni Derek via a program na swak na swak sa kanya?

Update: May nagbalita sa amin na magkakaroon ng special drama series si Derek na ididirek ni Brillante Mendoza, ang Amo, na tatalakay sa issue ng droga.

Derek will play the role of a policeman sa serye na mapapasabak sa paglaban sa mga sindikato ng illegal drugs.

Dahil daw medyo delikado ang tema nito, baka after primetime siya ipalabas sa TV5. O, at least may aabangan pa rin pala sa telebisyon ang kanyang mga loyal supporters.