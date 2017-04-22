Trabaho, negosyo fair sa Labor Day By Lisa Soriano Bandera

SA pagdiriwang ng Araw ng Paggawa sa Mayo 1, magsasagawa ang Department of Labor and Employment ng trabaho at negosyo fair sa iba’t ibang lugar sa 17 rehiyon sa buong bansa.

Magsasagawa ng mahigit 50 trabaho at negosyo fair bilang pangunahing gawain sa pagdiriwang ng Araw ng Paggawa.

Sa National Capital Region, 10 trabaho at business fair ang gaganapin.

ang fair ay gaya ng Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan (TNK) na pinasimulan ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) at Trade and Industry na naglalayong ilapit ang oportunidad sa negosyo at trabaho sa lokal na mamamayan.

Ipagdiriwang ang ika-115 taon ng Araw ng Paggawa na may temang “Matatag na Kabuhayan at Trabaho tungo sa Progresibong Pagbabago.”

Sa mga dadalo at naghahanap ng trabaho, dapat maging handa sa mga kakailanganing dokumento: Resume o curriculum vitae (magdala ng sobrang kopya para sa iba’t ibang aplikasyon sa trabaho); 2x 2 ID pictures; certificate of employment para sa mga dating nagtatrabaho; diploma at/o transcript of records; at authenticated birth certificate.

Ang mga gaganaping trabaho at negosyo fair sa Mayo 1 ay ang mga sumusunod:

National Capital Region (NCR)–Quezon City Hall at Fisher Mall sa Quezon City; Ayala Mall sa Muntinlupa City; basketball court sa likod ng Parañaque City Hall sa Parañaque City; Vista Mall sa Taguig City; Robinsons Mall sa Las Piñas City; Valenzuela Astrodome sa Valenzuela City; Bonifacio Monument sa City of Manila; Malabon City Hall sa Malabon City; at Pasay City Hall sa Pasay City;

Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR)–Baguio Convention Center;

Ilocos Region (Region 1)–Robinsons, Ilocos Norte at Lingayen, Pangasinan; Cagayan Valley Region (Region 2)–Ilagan, Isabela; at Mall of the Valley, Tuguegarao;

Central Luzon Region (Region 3)–SM City Baliuag, Bulacan; Provincial Old Capitol Freedom Park, Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija; SM City Clark, Pampanga; SM City Downtown at SM City Pampanga, San Fernando City, Pampanga; Metro Town Mall, Sto. Cristo, Tarlac City, Tarlac; People’s Park, Iba, Zambales;

CALABARZON (Region 4A)–Pacific Mall, Lucena City; Centro Mall, Cabuyao; Cultural Center, Sta. Cruz, Laguna; The District Mall, Imus, Cavite;

MIMAROPA (Region 4B)–Roxas, Mindoro Oriental; at Puerto Princesa City, Palawan;

Bicol Region (Region 5)–Pacific Mall, Legaspi City;

Western Visayas (Region 6)–Atria, Mandurriao, Iloilo City;

Central Visayas (Region 7)–Abellana National Sports Complex, Cebu City; Cebu Capitol; at SM City, Cebu;

Eastern Visayas (Region 8)–Leyte Academic Center, Candahug, Palo, Leyte; at Ormoc City Hall;

Zamboanga Peninsula (Region 9)–Western Mindanao State University, Normal Road, Baliwasan, Zamboanga City;

Northern Mindanao (Region 10)–Cagayan de Oro City; Ozamis City; Iligan City; at Malaybalay City

Davao Region (Region 11)–Gaisano Mall of Davao, JP Laurel Ave., Bajada, Davao City;

SOCCSKSARGEN (Region 12)–KCC Mall Convention Center, General Santos City;

CARAGA (Region 13)–Robinson’s Place, Butuan City;

Negros Island Region (NIR)–SM City, Bacolod Reclamation Area, Bacolod City; at Negros Oriental Convention Center, Dumaguete City

Mula Abril 20 hanggang 29, bago ang Araw ng Paggawa, nakatakda ding magsasagawa ng trabaho at negosyo fair sa CALABARZON region sa Robinson’s Place, Antipolo City; Calamba City Hall; Activity Center, Tanay Municipal Hall; San Jose Municipal Gymnasium; Mainsquare Mall, Bacoor City; Batangas City Sports Coliseum; at Calamba City, Laguna.

May nakatakda ring trabaho at negosyo fair sa Mayo 5 sa Vista Mall, Balanga City, Bataan.

