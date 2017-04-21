De Lima pinanigan ng korte INQUIRER.net

IBINASURA ng isang Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court (RTC) ang mosyon ng prosekusyon na i-consolidate ang mga kaso laban kay Sen. Leila de Lima. Sa dalawang pahinang resolusyon, sinabi ni Muntinlupa RTC Branch 204 Judge Juanita Guerrero na patatagalin lamang nito ang pagdinig ng kaso laban kay de Lima.

“The consolidation of the cases would only prolong the trial,” aniya.

Si Guerrero rin ang judge na nag-utos ng pag-aresto kay de Lima noong Pebrero.

Kasalukuyang nakakulong si de Lima sa custodial center ng Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters sa Camp Crame matapos akusahan ng pagiging protektor ng droga sa National Bilibid Prison nang siya pa ang kalihim ng Department of Justice.

