LP ayaw sa impeach Duterte

Nagpulong si Vice President Leni Robredo at 15 iba pang kongresista ng Liberal Party at napagkasunduan na huwag suportahan ang impeachment complaint laban kay Pangulong Duterte.

Sinabi ni House Deputy Speaker Miro Quimbo, spokesman ng LP, na ang mga kongresista na nasa pulong ay bahagi ng House majority bloc.

“We eventually discussed the issue of impeachment. We came to a common consensus on the following matters: we strongly believe that the taking up by the HOR of any impeachment complaint today will only be divisive as well as polarizing. It will only serve to distract us from the many important matters that congress should be giving priority to,” ani Quimbo sa isang pahayag.

Naghain ng impeachment complaint laban kay Duterte si Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano, kaalyado ni Sen. Antonio Trillanes.

“For these very imperative reasons, the LP House majority caucus members present categorically took a position that we will not support any of the impeachment complaints filed against the leaders of the land.”

Muli ring iginiit ng LP ang kanilang pagsuporta kay Robredo na siyang miyembro nito na umuukupa ng pinakamataas na puwesto sa gobyerno sa kasalukuyan.

Noong Marso pa dapat magpupulong ang LP subalit hindi ito natuloy dahil sa problema sa schedule.

Muling magpupulong ang LP bago ang pagbubukas ng sesyon sa Mayo upang makausap ang mga wala sa kanilang huling pagpupulong, ayon kay Quimbo.