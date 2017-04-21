Kaso vs Echiverri tuloy

Tuloy ang pagdinig ng kasong graft laban kay dating Caloocan Mayor Enrico ‘Recom’ Echiverri kaugnay ng maanomalya umanong drainage project na nagkakahalaga ng P1.962 milyon. Ayon sa Sandiganbayan Third Division mayroon itong nakitang probable cause at walang dahilan para hindi ituloy ang pagdinig ng kaso. Hindi umano dumaan sa Sangguniang Panglunsod ang pagpapagawa ng drainage system sa Saplungan st., Brgy. 179, Amparo Subd. Ang proyekto ay nakuha ng Golden 3T Construction. “Wherefore, the court maintains its finding of the existence of probable cause against accused movants,” saad ng desisyon ng korte. Ibinasura rin ang hiling ni Echiverri na bawiin ang arrest warrant na ipinalabas dito. Inaresto si Echiverri noong Marso 23 habang nasa loob ng Sandiganbayan matapos ilabas ng Third Division ang warrant of arrest laban dito. Agad naman siyang nakapaglagak ng P15,000 piyansa. Si Echiverri ay mayroon ding ibang kasong kinakaharap sa Second Division kaugnay ng maanomalya umanong pagpapagawa ng drainage system sa Molave st., na nagkakahalaga ng P2.751 milyon.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.