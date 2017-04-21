Magnitude 3.2 quake hit surigao

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake rocked Surigao del Norte kaninang umaga.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the earthquake was felt around 8:29 in the morning. The epicenter of the earthquake was four kilometers wets of Surigao City and 15 kilometers deep.

The quake was caused by the movement of the tectonic plate in the area.

An Intensity III was recorded in Surigao City. On the other hand, an instrument of the Phivolcs in the city recorded an Intensity IV.