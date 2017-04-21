#WalangPasok sa MM sa Abril 28 dahil sa ASEAN summit By Bella Cariaso Bandera

SUSPENDIDO ang pasok sa Metro Manila para sa pribado at pampublikong tanggapan sa Abril 28 (Biyernes) para sa pagdaraos ng Association of Southeast Nation (ASEAN) Summit sa bansa. Ipinalabas ng Palasyo ang Memorandum Circular number 18 kung saan idineklara rin nitong suspendido ang pasok sa lahat ng tanggapan ng gobyerno sa Maynila, Makati at Pasay City sa Abril 27 (Huwebes). “Further, classes in public and private educational institution at all levels in Metro Manila are also suspended on April 28, 2017, while the suspension of classes in the cities of Pasay, Makati and Manila on Abril 27 shall be left to the discretion of their respective heads,” sabi ni Executice Secretary Salvador Medialdea sa ipinalabas na Memorandum Circular. Idinagdag ni Medialdea na nasa desisyon na rin ng mga LGUs at pribadong tanggapan kung idedeklara pa ring suspendido ang pasok sa Abril 29.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.