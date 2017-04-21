Richard Gutierrez kinasuhan ng P38.57M tax evasion ng BIR Bandera

Sinampahan ng kaso ng Bureau of Internal Revenue si Richard Gutierrez dahil sa diumanoy di pagbabayad ng buwis ng kanyang kumpanyang R Gutz Production Corp. noong 2012. Ayon sa kalatas ng BIR, nasa P38.57 milyon ang sinasabing buwis na hindi nababayaran ng aktor. “The Bureau of Internal Revenue today filed a criminal complaint with the Department of Justice against R GUTZ Production Corp. (R GUTZ) and it’s president Richard Gutierrez for two counts of Willful Attempt to Evade or Defeat the Payment of Income Tax (IT) and Value Added Tax (VAT) covering taxable year 2012 and for Deliberate Failure to File IT Return (ITR) and 2nd, 3rd and 4th Quarter for VAT returns for taxable year 2012, all in violation of sections 254 and 255 in relations to section 256 and 106 in relation to Section 114 of the National Internal Revenue of code 1997, as ammended. (Tax Code)”.

